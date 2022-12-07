Macquarie pair aim to return from injury with Rebels

MACQUARIE pair Matthew Moon and Bayden Searle will be given every opportunity to recover from season-ending injuries and line-up for Newcastle at next year's NSW Country Championships.
Utility forward Moon (groin) was ruled out of September's grand final after being hurt the game before while halfback Searle (broken leg) went down a week earlier in the major semi.
Rebels coach Adam Bettridge says he'd enjoy seeing them open against Central Coast on March 5 after both were named in a 26-man representative squad.
"One thing we do have on our side with them is time and they'll continue to do their recover process. We'll give them every opportunity to be there," Bettridge said.
Former NRL pair Brayden Musgrove and Dylan Phythian were also listed this week.
REBELS: Timanu Alexander, Cameron Anderson, Garry Anderson, Mitchell Black, James Bradley, Jayden Butterfield, Sam Clune, Ryan Glanville. Luke Higgins, Luke Huth, Connor Kirkwood, Matthew Moon, Brayden Musgrove, Lachlan O'Brien, Chad O'Donnell, Dylan Phythian, Bayden Searle, Wyatt Shaw, Lincoln Smith, Ben Stone, James Taylor, Josh Toole, Honeti Tuha, Jack Welsch, Joe Woodbury, Jayden Young.
IN THE NEWS:
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Newcastle Herald website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.