Plan identifies 100,000 more homes needed in Hunter by 2041

The Hunter will need an extra 101,800 homes for a predicted population of almost a million people by 2041, according to a 20 year blueprint for the region's land use.
The Hunter Regional Plan 2041, which was quietly released on Friday afternoon, identifies a need for 30,000 more dwellings than the 2036 plan released four years ago.
The 2041 plan comes after a draft released in similar fashion a year ago.
Dwelling targets based on the population projections have been added to the final plan.
The plan reflects updated population figures from the Department of Planning and Environment's prediction the Hunter would require 84,700 more dwellings between 2016 and 2041.
Property Council's Hunter regional director Anita Hugo said she was pleased to see updated figures in the plan, after the council commissioned a report in July which showed population growth over the past five years in the Hunter had exceeded projections. The Hunter Regional Plan forecasts a Hunter population of 949,850 by 2041.
Maitland will need the most dwellings at 25,200, followed by Lake Macquarie with 20,250 and 17,850 in Newcastle, according to the plan.
Housing within 30 minutes of Williamtown would be prioritised to help the area increase its role in aviation and defence.
"New housing is being provided within 30 minutes of Williamtown at Thornton and Newcastle City Centre, however more will be needed," the plan says.
Broadmeadow and Mayfield, which are within that radius, have been earmarked for revitalisation through higher residential densities, along with Kotara, Adamstown and Charlestown. Belmont, Central Maitland, East Maitland, Raymond Terrace, Toronto and Warners Bay have also been identified as future housing hotspots.
Ms Hugo said it was important infrastructure aligned with these growth areas, particularly transport. The plan outlines a vision for "15-minute neighbourhoods" where residents can walk, cycle or catch public transport to their regular needs.
The 15-minute model is also included in the Transport for NSW draft Hunter Regional Transport Plan released in October. Ms Hugo said Transport should reengage post release of the regional plan to ensure they "closely align strategically so outcomes can be met".
"It doesn't matter what we do in housing growth if we don't have the transport around it," she said.
The Urban Development Institute of Australia NSW said, amid a housing shortage in the Hunter, the plan "sets us on a good path to accommodate the Hunter's accelerating growth" but "like all government plans, the real test will be in its implementation."
Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She's been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.
