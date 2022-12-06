Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

NSW government releases Hunter Regional Plan 2041 identifying 100,000 more homes needed by 2041

Sage Swinton
By Sage Swinton
Updated December 7 2022 - 12:00pm, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Plan identifies 100,000 more homes needed in Hunter by 2041

The Hunter will need an extra 101,800 homes for a predicted population of almost a million people by 2041, according to a 20 year blueprint for the region's land use.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sage Swinton

Sage Swinton

Journalist

Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She's been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.