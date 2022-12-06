POLICE are appealing for public assistance following a suspicious bushfire on the Central Coast at the weekend.
About 6.30am on Sunday emergency services were called to reports of fire in an area of bushland at Ourimbah.
Upon arrival to the Glen Road address, approximately six spot fires were identified and subsequently extinguished by NSW Rural Fire Service crews.
Investigators are treating the fires as suspicious.
As inquiries continue, investigators are appealing for anyone with information or dashcam vision from Glen Road to come forward.
With warmer weather setting in, local police encourage anyone who witnesses suspicious behaviour near bush or grassland to report it immediately.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.
