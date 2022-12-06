Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime

Suspicious Ourimbah spot fires under investigation: police appeal for dashcam video

Updated December 6 2022 - 11:40am, first published 11:35am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
One of the spot fire sites being investigated. Picture by Narara Rural Fire Brigade

POLICE are appealing for public assistance following a suspicious bushfire on the Central Coast at the weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.