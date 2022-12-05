Newcastle Herald
Hunter advanced manufacturing venture fund Melt Ventures chases $20m as it eyes local clean-tech investments

Penelope Green
By Penelope Green
December 6 2022 - 5:00am
Melt Ventures founders Trent Bagnall and Steph Hinds in Newcastle on Monday. Picture Max Mason-Hubers

A HUNTER-driven advanced manufacturing venture fund touted as the first of its kind in Australia is poised to invest in a swag of local startups as it chases a goal of raising $20 million by mid-2023.

