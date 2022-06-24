Newcastle Herald
Newcastle in line for clean energy innovation hub at the Port of Newcastle

Matthew Kelly
Matthew Kelly
June 24 2022 - 5:30am
Future fuel: The innovation hub would create the opportunity to establish a demonstration and testing facility for hydrogen.

An Australian-first clean energy technology hub with the potential to employ hundreds of people has been earmarked for the land owned by the Port of Newcastle.

