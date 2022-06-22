Newcastle Herald
Plans for stage three of Port of Newcastle Carrington Pump House restoration

Sage Swinton
By Sage Swinton
June 22 2022 - 8:30am
WORKS: Plans for the third stage of the Carrington Pump House restoration are on exhibition.

Restoration the Carrington Engine House is almost complete with the public exhibition of the final phases of the project.

