Restoration the Carrington Engine House is almost complete with the public exhibition of the final phases of the project.
Plans for $1.5 million stage three of the Port of Newcastle site restoration are on public exhibition with the NSW Planning Panel. Works to the historic pump house include construction of a new ramp, sub-floor works, a new concrete slab, removal of asbestos material and interpretive landscaping.
The landscaping will include four bronze plaques mounted to reclaimed pieces of original sandstone which will identify the historic crane bases and their year of construction.
It comes after two previous stages of conservation works to the outside of the building between 2018 and 2021.
The pump house was built in 1877 and operated until 1967, when the newly constructed basin coal loader replaced all hydraulic and electric cranes. It housed the first large scale hydraulic power system established in Australia, providing power for the original coal loading cranes.
Port of Newcastle spokesperson Lucas Coleman said it was rewarding to see the 145-year-old building almost fully restored.
"Given it was in such disrepair, the team working on it have done a fantastic job," he said. "There's a touch of yesteryear to it. People talk about Newcastle history not being up-kept - this is something from so long ago.
"When you look at photos from its heyday side by side it's almost there to its former glory."
Mr Coleman said the building would be repurposed, and while the Port was unsure exactly what the future use would be, it would be open to the community in some form.
Documents lodged for the proposal say while there have been conversations with "a variety of parties" about potential re-use of the building, the Port "does not want to prejudice the interest of any potential future tenants and associated land uses by proposing a land use at this stage".
In terms of timing, Mr Coleman said the Port would go through the "due process" of the development application before discussing how it will be repurposed.
The plans are on exhibition until July 11.
Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She's been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.
