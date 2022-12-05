An online fundraising drive has been set up to support a Newcastle boardrider and bar manager who was stabbed multiple times while late-night fishing on a beach near Forster last week.
Ryan Duck is continuing his recovery with injuries to his hand, diaphragm and lung after he was allegedly stabbed at Pacific Palms by Tuncurry man Billy Jo James Brown.
A Go Fund Me page has gone live to raise money for Mr Duck's ongoing recovery - the care, rehabilitation and physiotherapy needed to "regain mobility and strength".
"With a mortgage over their heads, a baby on the way and on-going care for Ryan, whatever we can spare to support him and his family will go a long way to help one of Newcastle's most beloved blokes during this time," the fundraiser organiser posted on the page.
"Ryan, Sophie [his partner] and his family would like to say a huge thank you to the amazing team at the Westpac helicopter service and the John Hunter Hospital who saved his life. As well as to the community for the over-whelming amount of love, well-wishes and support for Ryan as he navigates the unknown road ahead and continues to process the situation at hand."
Phil Elsley, who owns Bartholomew's (formerly known as Babylon) where Mr Duck is bar manager, said on Monday the 35-year-old remained in "a lot of pain but [was] improving each day".
Mr Duck was on a camping trip with workmates when he was allegedly stabbed by Mr Brown - a stranger to him.
Emergency crews were called to the holiday park at Pacific Palms, where Mr Duck and his friends were staying, and air-lifted the Newcastle man to John Hunter Hospital in a critical condition, where he underwent six hours of surgery.
Mr Brown, 35, will appear at Taree Local Court again on December 13 facing a charge of wounding a person with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. He remains in custody and was taken to hospital under police guard the day of his first scheduled court appearance, last week, with an injury he sustained at Forster Police Station.
