FORMER British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was among more than 600 people who came to pay their respects to Scone's "humble hero" Mark Heanly at an emotional service on Saturday.
Mr Johnson is Mr Heanly's first cousin, and attended the funeral in an unofficial and private capacity - making the long trip to Owens Gap for the weekend to join family and friends in mourning a man who has been remembered as "empathetic", "hardworking" and a "magnet".
Mr Heanly's mother Hilary's brother Stan is Mr Johnson's father. Both were in attendance at the service held at Mr Heanly's property, where he moved with his family after leaving his successful accounting business in Newcastle some years ago.
Mr Heanly lost his life in a tragic cycling accident about 16 kilometres outside of Scone at Upper Dartbrook on November 26, after he suffered head injuries in a fall while crossing a culvert.
The 59-year-old was a pillar of his community, raising hundreds of thousands of dollars for charity.
Mr Heanly has been remembered as an incredible father to his four children, a wonderful husband and a supportive friend.
IN THE NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.