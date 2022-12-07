Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Jets on high alert for Socceroos as A-League resumes with F3 derby against Central Coast Mariners

By James Gardiner
December 7 2022 - 4:30pm
Central Coast Mariners danger man Garang Kuol. Picture Getty Images

GARANG Kuol is the hottest prospect in Australian football and begins life with English Premier League club Newcastle United in January.

