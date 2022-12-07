Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Can Brian McDermott help instil some Mal Reilly-style steel into the Newcastle Knights?

By Robert Dillon
December 7 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Danny Buderus, left, and Brian McDermott, right, have joined forces at the Knights. Picture by Simone De Peak

KNIGHTS football manager Danny Buderus is backing new assistant coach Brian McDermott to help instil some Mal Reilly-style steel into last season's easybeats.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.