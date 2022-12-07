A statewide schools netball knock-out competition could soon be on offer for boys after a strong response to the first Hunter region gala day on Wednesday.
Hunter region school netball convener Melanie Yorke described it as "exciting" times for the sport after 50 teams signed up for the high school boys gala day played at National Park netball courts.
"We put a feeler out through all of the Hunter for a boys netball tournament and we got 50 teams enter," Yorke said.
"We had a few teams pull out because of COVID but we had 50 teams straight away so we decided to organise a gala day to give them a go at the sport.
"I was really excited because I didn't think anyone would put their hand up and there were more than the girls. All of the traditional boys sport, such as football and basketball, have all finished on the calendar so this is another option, and they're loving it."
The gala day was split into two age groups - stage four, which is years seven and eight, and stage five, which is years nine and 10.
The next step would be to offer a knock-out competition similar to other sports.
"They're looking to put it on the calendar for schools, but they need to see it work at regional levels to add it in," she said.
"It's just another opportunity to be successful at sport and to represent. Today was about exposing them to the sport, getting them to understand and hopefully like it and to gain some momentum."
Some schools entered multiple sides due to the popularity.
Kotara High School year 10 student Archie Kocon, 16, said their team was a mix of sporting backgrounds.
"There are three of us who play basketball. Most of the other boys are athletic and everyone loves having a run around," Kocon said. "All the boys are enjoying it."
Meanwhile, Newcastle Netball Association will soon host trials for boys aged 12 to 14 years and men teams for next year's state championships.
MORE IN SPORT:
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Newcastle Herald website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.