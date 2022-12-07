Newcastle Herald
Boys netball taking off with strong response to Hunter region high school gala day at National Park Netball Courts

By Renee Valentine
December 7 2022 - 6:30pm
A statewide schools netball knock-out competition could soon be on offer for boys after a strong response to the first Hunter region gala day on Wednesday.

