JOSH McTaggart hadn't represented Newcastle prior to this season.
Nor had he been away to a NSW Country Championships.
But this Sunday the Waratah-Mayfield vice-captain has a chance to claim the prestigious state title with his adopted representative zone.
McTaggart, a Wingham product who relocated to Newcastle, will line-up in the men's senior final against Central Coast at No.1 Sportsground.
"I've played T20 Regional Bash for the Macquarie Coast Stingers before but never a NSW Country Championships," he said.
"I'm pretty excited this week. I wish it was Sunday already."
An electrician by trade now based in Mayfield West, the 21-year-old feels like his game has been taken to "another level" since joining the Newcastle squad for 2022-23.
"Just having confidence in the blokes around me and them having confidence in me," he said.
McTaggart admits being "stoked" about getting the call up and following a few T20 Regional Bash outings for the Blasters he earned a cap in Tamworth last month.
The Newcastle rookie mainly bowled first change and took seven wickets from three fixtures, including best figures of 4-35 from 10 overs.
"I wasn't in the original squad and I was a bit disappointed, but I ended up getting the call up from Burls [coach Shane Burley]," he said.
"I just tried to put my best foot forward and then made the actual team. I was stoked."
In terms of the upcoming decider, he feels Newcastle's opening bowlers and top-order batsman will be key to holding the trophy.
"I feel like our opening bowlers, [injured] Pat Magann if he plays and Josh Bennett, are key to success for us," McTaggart said.
"When they took early wickets for us we rolled teams but on the last day, when we got beat by North Coast, we didn't really take early wickets myself included.
"If not them our top order, we need someone to want to bat for 50 overs."
McTaggart also said he was looking forward to playing at No.1 Sportsground, having brought up his maiden first-grade century at the same location on November 12.
"You couldn't ask for a better venue really," he said.
McTaggart also had a stint playing Green Shield for University of NSW.
Central Coast have yet to officially unveil their side, however, former BBL representative Simon Keen could be in the mix having missed the recent preliminary rounds but previously playing T20 for the Rush this season.
Cricket NSW boss Lee Germon and the state body's head of cricket Greg Mail are expected to attend Sunday's final in Newcastle.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald.
