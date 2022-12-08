Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Health

Maitland Hospital emergency department wait times increase as Bureau of Health Information report shows more ambulances arriving

Anita Beaumont
By Anita Beaumont
Updated December 8 2022 - 3:05pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
New quarterly health data supports what staff and patients have been saying about demand and wait times at Maitland Hospital.

PATIENTS at Maitland Hospital are waiting longer in the emergency department (ED) as new data shows almost 70 per cent are leaving without treatment.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anita Beaumont

Anita Beaumont

Journalist

Anita Beaumont is a health and general news reporter at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Health
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.