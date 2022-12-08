The number of arrivals to the hospital by ambulance is also the highest it has been in the past 10 years. There were more than 3500 arrivals via ambulance to the hospital between July and September - up 7.7 per cent, or 251 patients, from the same quarter last year. Of these, 78 per cent of patients were transferred from the care of paramedics to ED staff within 30 minutes - down 13.5 percentage points.