A TRUCK driver has pleaded guilty to conspiring to import more than a tonne of cocaine from Ecuador with an estimated street value of $400 million.
Peter Leslie Ritson, 60, and his secretary and co-accused Felicity Fraser were arrested after attempting to smuggle 1050kg of cocaine from Ecuador in four shipments between December 2017 and October 2022.
Three shipments of teak wood were sent to the pair that were supposed to have markings only identifiable under blue light, which would show where the cocaine was hidden.
However, after attempts to find the markings on the first shipment - Ritson hacked the wood up with an axe and cut-off saw and discovered there was nothing inside.
In a phone call to Fraser on September 7, Ritson was heard saying, "I'm up here on me f------ own with ten tonne of f------ wood ... I'm not a f------ woodworker ...".
He made no attempt to break down the second shipment after the sender told him there was an issue on their end.
According to police facts, the third shipment never arrived due to "issues with the Ecuadorian government".
A fourth shipment of the mineral zeolite never made it to Australian shores, supposedly because transport companies were prioritising the export of bananas during COVID.
The pair were arrested on February 15.
Ritson pleaded guilty to conspiracy to import a commercial quantity of border controlled drugs; possession of an unregistered firearm; possession of ammunition without a licence and not keeping a firearm safely on Wednesday.
Fraser previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to import a commercial quantity of a border controlled drug and will be sentenced in March next year.
According to police facts, the pair met when they were both working for an equine transport company in Scone and Fraser helped Ritson by making payments to Peru.
He told her that he expected $6 million would be made after the first two imports and another $10 million for each container after that.
Ritson will return to court in February, next year.
IN THE NEWS:
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Newcastle Herald website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.