If you told Sir Ian Botham five years ago he would be visiting Newcastle as UK trade envoy, he would have laughed. But it turns out former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson thought the English cricket legend could put his international experience to another use.
"When I got asked about the job, they said 'we think you're perfect'," Mr Botham said. "I said 'why is that?' And he said, 'well, you speak the language'. So I just laughed and said 'yeah, okay'."
Newcastle was one of four stops the great all-rounder made on a week-long tour of Australia boosting British business and promoting the UK-Australia Free Trade Agreement.
In his first visit to the Hunter in the role, he met with Royal Air Force staff seconded into the Australian Air Force, joined BAE Systems for a tour of the Hawk Joint Strike Fighter maintenance facility and visited Martin Baker to see lifesaving fighter ejection seats. He will also visit Tomago and Maitland.
Mr Botham said his only other time here was during his playing days, and it involved a stop off in the Hunter Valley in between Tests.
"I can't think why," he said with a smile.
And if he had it his way, Mr Botham said he'd be in the country more often.
"It's not hard for me to come to Australia," he said. "I've had a great affiliation with the country and rapport with Australians going back to my first time I hit the shore here in '76."
But he didn't have to think twice about his tip for next year's Ashes.
"England will be the favourites," he said. "Especially the way they're playing now. I expect them to win, but it'll always be a tight contest."
IN THE NEWS:
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Newcastle Herald website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She's been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.
Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She's been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.