Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Coal price cap: Federal government confirms 'temporary' intervention, while Eraring owner Origin Energy says it has had to buy 'dearer' coal because of Mandalong mine problems

Ian Kirkwood
By Ian Kirkwood
Updated December 8 2022 - 11:41am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
About two-thirds of Centennial's coal goes domestically - much of it at fixed prices - to customers including Eraring. Picture by Peter Lorimer

THE federal government is expected to ask state governments to cap domestic coal prices at its National Cabinet meeting on Friday as a way of countering high power prices.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ian Kirkwood

Ian Kirkwood

Journalist

Reporting journalist at the Newcastle Herald since 1987. Editorial writer, general reporter, industrial relations, industry and coal.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.