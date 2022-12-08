Newcastle Herald
Leah Lee, the Lake Macquarie woman who survived the 2002 Bali bombings, says it is 'shocking' that bombmaker Umar Patek has been released on parole

By Nick Bielby and Aap
Updated December 8 2022 - 6:34pm, first published 4:30pm
A Lake Macquarie woman who survived a deadly attack in Bali's major tourism district two decades ago says she is shocked the bombmaker behind the act of terrorism has been let out of jail early.

