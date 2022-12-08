Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Lachlan X. Morris delves deep into his vast collection for rarities album

By Josh Leeson
December 8 2022 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lachlan X. Morris is constantly creating, but his forthcoming rarities CD is an opportunity to explore some of his more forgotten moments. Picture supplied

LACHLAN X. Morris has long held a reputation for being among the most prolific songwriters in the Newcastle music scene.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.