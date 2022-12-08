LACHLAN X. Morris has long held a reputation for being among the most prolific songwriters in the Newcastle music scene.
Four albums and a host of singles since 2017 can attest to that. But it turns out Morris has been even more prolific.
In February the retro-rocker will release a CD featuring his latest single Sound Of Speed plus a host of rarities from 2015 to 2022.
"I found a bunch of unreleased songs from over the years or songs that never saw the light of day too much and chucked them all on CD," Morris said.
He'll also release a 12-inch split vinyl EP with rock band Drugs In Sport, who feature members of Maitland bands Beefweek and Muzzy Pep.
Sound Of Speed the single, which was released last week, features a collaboration with fellow Novocastrian Daphzie, aka Lili Crane.
Morris loved working with Daphzie so much she performed on the rest of the forthcoming EP and is joining his band for their upcoming shows.
"There's some moments on that song that are dealing with relationship themes and I thought it could be a good angle," he said. "I also just really love her voice and have always wanted to collaborate with her on a rock song."
You can catch Lachlan X. Morris on Saturday at the Dashville Christmas Weekender and on Sunday at the Grand Junction Hotel with Drugs In Sport.
Morris has also recently joined Ben Leece's backing band, Left Of The Dial, as lead guitarist and will perform at their Christmas show at the Hamilton Station Hotel on December 22.
TEXAN country-rockers Midland have angered many of their Australian fans after they postponed their entire tour less than a week before their opening show in Canberra on Thursday.
The Drinkin' Problem three-piece were supposed to play the University of Newcastle's Bar On The Hill next Tuesday with support from Cessnock Golden Gutiar-winner Travis Collins.
Midland blamed the postponement on "insurmountable production and logistics challenges" and have promised to reschedule the tour in 2023.
NEWCASTLE pop-punk band Trophy Eyes dropped a cheeky breadcrumb for fans this week, by revealing they were "finalising album/song names tonight."
It's been more than four years since the four-piece released their third album The American Dream.
However, since that release Trophy Eyes have recorded a stream of singles, including Nobody Said, which dropped online back in February.
