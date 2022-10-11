Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News
Bali Bombings Anniversary

Lake Macquarie woman Leah Lee tells of being in Paddy's Bar at Kuta when the bombs went off in Bali in 2002

By Nick Bielby
Updated October 11 2022 - 8:29pm, first published 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The nightmares stopped after three years, but two decades on, Leah Lee still sometimes hears the bombs go off.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.