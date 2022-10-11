Newcastle Herald
Wyong rampage shooter 'off his rocker', defence lawyer says

Updated October 11 2022 - 2:58am, first published 2:30am
Byron Tonks, 20, was shot in the chest while sheltering inside a home at Wyong in March, 2020. Bradley Jason Mark White is on trial accused of murder.

A MAN accused of going on an hour-long shooting rampage at Wyong in 2020 during which he fired more than 220 rounds, including one that struck and killed 20-year-old Byron Tonks, should have been scheduled two weeks earlier when he told a psychiatrist he was thinking about killing his neighbours, a jury has been told.

