Vintage car, jet skis, cash seized in large-scale cocaine supply investigation

A MAN has been charged and police have seized cash, weapons and a vintage car during a three-month investigation into cocaine supply in Newcastle.
The Hunter Region Enforcement Squad established a strike force in July 2022 to look into the alleged supply of prohibited drugs in the city.
As part of the investigation police searched a home on Woodstock Street, Mayfield on Monday.
Officers seized more than $27,000 cash, four motorcycles, a pair of knuckle dusters, cannabis, a hydraulic press and a number of precursors believed to be used in the production of prohibited substances. All items will undergo further forensic examination.
Two further search warrants were executed at storage facilities in Kotara and Raymond Terrace. Police seized a 1969 Ford Mustang and a jet ski - both believed to be the proceeds of crime according to NSW Police.
A 21-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman were arrested at the Mayfield home.
The man, Sean Roe, was taken to Newcastle police station and charged with supply large commercial quantity prohibited drug, supply commercial quantity prohibited drug, and two counts of deal with proceed of crime.
He was refused bail to appear at Newcastle Local Court on Tuesday. Roe did not enter any pleas or apply for bail and the matter was adjourned until Wednesday.
The woman was released pending further inquiries.
Investigations are continuing. Anyone with information about Strike Force Byssi is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.
