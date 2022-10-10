Assistant Defence Minister Matt Thistlethwaite has apologised to the Williamtown red zone residents for the treatment they experienced at the hands of previous governments.
Seeking to make a fresh start with a weary and disillusioned community, the minister also held out the possibility of property buy-backs during an information session about the clean up of perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances on Monday.
But with seven years of empty promises and a class action behind them, many remain sceptical about whether the Labor government's promise of a new era of consultation and inclusiveness would amount to much.
"I think this community has been put through the rigmarole of not knowing what is going to happen with their land. They have had seven years of uncertainty," Mr Thistlethwaite said.
"The problem began with Defence so I think we have a responsibility to work with this community and help them with their problems. Seven years is too long that's why I apologised on behalf of the government."
But the possibility of buy-backs and compensation were front of mind for many at Monday's meeting where Defence explained how it would implement the findings of its groundwater strategy review.
While not committing to buy-backs, the minister said he would investigate the option for badly contaminated properties.
"I think everything is on the table; I can't give a commitment to that (buy-backs) just yet. I think we need to look at it in light of the fact that there is PFAS contamination associated with other defence sites.
"Anything we do here has implications for the rest of the country. But everything is on the table and we will try and work through the best solution for as many people as possible."
Paterson MP Meryl Swanson later told the Newcastle Herald she hoped buy-backs, which have been recommended by two parliamentary inquiries, would be an option for red zone residents whose properties had been devalued.
Mr Thistlethwaite conceded there was not a one size fits all to an issue as complicated as PFAS contamination.
"We are going to have to come up with some flexible alternatives for people. That's going to involve not only the Commonwealth but state and local governments as well," he said.
"It's amazing that no one has brought the three levels of government together to work on a solution. I will try and do that."
Fullerton Cove resident Lindsay Clout said the new government would be judged by its actions, not its words.
"I'm concerned that we're just starting another seven year journey with a different crew," he said.
"But we can do no more than put ourselves at the table. Because if you're not at the table, well, you can't control the outcome."
The prospect of a new community consultation committee was also raised at Monday's meeting.
"A number of people spoke to me when I was leaving, offering their support if there was a committee to be put together. I said, 'well, if we have a committee, we need to be on the front foot, right from the very first meeting. We can't just let this drag out again, like it did before," Mr Clout, who led the previous committee before it was disbanded, said.
A revised PFAS Management Area Plan will be released in 2023. It will outline the new set of remediation actions determined by the Groundwater Strategy Review.
"We know a lot more today than what we did seven years ago about how PFAS moves around the base and the surrounding areas. What we are seeing is that in those areas where high concentrations of PFAS fire fighting foams have been historically been used there is a reduction in PFAS levels as a result of a combination of water treatment and soil excavation. It gives us some cause for optimism but it's still going to be a long journey," Defence First Assistant Secretary for Infrastructure Dan Fankhauser said.
Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.
