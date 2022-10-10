"We know a lot more today than what we did seven years ago about how PFAS moves around the base and the surrounding areas. What we are seeing is that in those areas where high concentrations of PFAS fire fighting foams have been historically been used there is a reduction in PFAS levels as a result of a combination of water treatment and soil excavation. It gives us some cause for optimism but it's still going to be a long journey," Defence First Assistant Secretary for Infrastructure Dan Fankhauser said.