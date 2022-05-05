Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Labor pledges an independent review of alternative land uses for PFAS contaminated land but won't commit to buy-backs

Matthew Kelly
By Matthew Kelly
Updated May 5 2022 - 8:32am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shayne Neumann, Meryl Swanson with Red Zone residents Wayne Sampson, and Lindsay Clout. Picture: Max Mason Hubers.

A federal Labor government would not commit to property buy-outs for Williamtown Red Zone residents living on Perfluoroalkyl and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances (PFAS) contaminated properties around Australia's defence bases.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matthew Kelly

Matthew Kelly

Journalist

Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.