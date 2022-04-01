Newcastle Herald
Red Zone residents slam final report from the Joint Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs, Defence and Trade on PFAS contamination

Matthew Kelly
By Matthew Kelly
Updated April 1 2022 - 5:13am, first published 2:38am
Lindsay Clout

Both major parties are under pressure to announce their plans to help residents living with the impact of PFAS contamination in the Williamtown Red Zone in the lead-up to the federal election.

