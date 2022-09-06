What is fair compensation for the health impacts of prolonged exposure to cancer-causing PFAS chemicals? According to the Victorian government the answer is up to $45,000.
The Victorian government recently became the first state government to put a price on the health impacts, especially cancer, of long-term exposure to the toxin.
From this week, firefighters and residents exposed to PFAS at Country Fire Authority's Fiskville training site between 1971 and 1999 can apply for compensation under a redress scheme.
The facility has been linked to 69 cancer cases and 28 deaths. About 58 people with a possible link to PFAS exposure at Fiskville are now believed to have died.
Under the $57 million program, people who worked or trained at Fiskville, lived at or in the vicinity of it, or went to a nearby state school will be eligible to apply for compensation.
The maximum amount each applicant can claim is $45,000.
The Newcastle Herald has extensively reported on the health issues of residents living around the Williamtown RAAF Base where PFAS chemicals were used for fire fighting training for many years.
Fullerton Cove resident Lindsay Clout said the idea that $45,000 represented just compensation for health impacts incurred from PFAS exposure was offensive.
"At least give people a gold card so they can have health cover for the rest of their lives," he said.
While he recognised the significance of the Victorian precedent, Mr Clout said he would be disappointed if the federal government introduced a scheme that offered similar compensation.
"I think it's a huge step but I'm just overwhelmed at the idea of $45,000 for people who are likely to incur a cancer that could impact their life. Heaven help us," he said.
" I locked horns with the chief medical officer who kept arguing there were no known health impacts and now they are talking about this - a carcinogen linked to 28 deaths to date."
Paterson MP Meryl Swanson, whose electorate takes in the Red Zone said on Wednesday: "I want to congratulate the Victorian Labor government on this important step in recognising the consequences of PFAS and further understanding its full impact on people exposed," she said.
"Other jurisdictions must take note and start to recognise the human impact of this harmful chemical. I hope this action by a state Labor government will be a catalyst for others to follow suit."
Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.
