Danielle Easey murder trial delayed again as three jurors get COVID-19

By Sam Rigney
Updated October 11 2022 - 2:12am, first published 1:30am
Danielle Easey's body was found wrapped in plastic in Cockle Creek in 2019.

The trial of two people accused of murdering Danielle Easey and dumping her body in Cockle Creek has been delayed again, with three jurors testing positive to COVID-19.

