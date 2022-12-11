HUNTER caravan owners are being urged to contact van rental platform Camplify to help it support victims of the recent floods.
Newcastle-headquartered Camplify has partnered with Resilience/NSW Government, insurance companies and van owners to provide temporary accommodation for flood-impacted residents via its Temporary Accommodation Program.
Caravans have already been delivered to more than 350 households across flood-impacted regions in NSW and Camplify has asked Hunter caravan owners who are interested in renting out their van to submit their interest.
The caravans are placed on a resident's private property, at no cost to those impacted, for about six to 12 months. Camplify is looking for hard-body vans, 2010 or newer with a full on-suite to ensure flood victims have everything they need for a comfortable stay.
It is asking all interested caravan owners, particularly those in the affected areas, to submit their interest in sharing their caravan. Those who are not Camplify members can get in touch to organise comprehensive damage cover, ensuring peace of mind for as long as the caravan is on hire.
Camplify CEO Justin Hales said it had been devastating to see the flood impact on the east coast.
"The damage to people's homes and towns has resulted in much pain and uncertainty for many Australians. By repurposing our caravan supply, we can give people a place to stay on their own properties while they manage the difficult task of repairing and rebuilding from the floods," he said
"We have seen many caravan owners coming forward, but the demand for temporary housing is still huge."
