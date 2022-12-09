Newcastle Herald
Newcastle court: Kade Priestly sentenced to intensive corrections order over Wallsend assault with PVC pipe

Madeline Link
By Madeline Link
Updated December 9 2022 - 4:24pm, first published 3:59pm
Priestly was sentenced to a 15-month intensive corrections order at Newcastle District Court on Friday.

A CONCRETER who hit a man in the head with a piece of PVC pipe over $200 that went missing on a drug run has been sentenced to a 15-month intensive corrections (ICO) order.

