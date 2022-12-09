Newcastle Herald
'A grave act of gratuitous violence': Chadley Sheridan jailed for murdering autistic boy at Charlestown

SR
By Sam Rigney
Updated December 9 2022 - 12:51pm, first published 12:30pm
Chadley Sheridan during his interview with police, a day after murdering a 16-year-old boy at Charlestown. On Friday, Sheridan was jailed for a maximum of 25 years.

A MAN who strangled a 16-year-old autistic boy to death in his bed at Charlestown while he was suffering a drug-induced psychosis was on Friday jailed for a maximum of 25 years in NSW Supreme Court.

SR

Sam Rigney

Court Reporter

Sam began his Newcastle Herald career as a night police reporter in 2011. He is an experienced court reporter who has won two national court reporting awards, including the Kennedy Award for Outstanding Court Reporting for his coverage of the Hunter's worst serial rapist. Before working at the Herald, Sam was a sports journalist with the Maitland Mercury where he won awards for his coverage of the Newcastle Rugby League salary cap scandal. Sam is a Novocastrian born-and-bred.

