Sheridan had been drinking alcohol and using drugs on the evening of March 15, 2021, when the teenager's father and his father's friend left the unit about 10pm, leaving Sheridan in the loungeroom playing video games and the teenager asleep in his bed. When the teenager's father returned about an hour later, Sheridan was crying and upset and then later was "unable to settle down", Crown prosecutor Rob Munro told the jury during his opening address. It was not until after midnight, when the teenager's father checked on him in his bedroom and found his body on the floor, that the alarm was raised and paramedics were called.