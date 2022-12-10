A MEREWETHER teenager accused of a random and violent sexual assault on a woman outside a Newcastle hotel remains behind bars.
Police arrested and charged Jack Milner on Saturday, December 10, with aggravated sexual assault - inflict actual bodily harm and intentionally choke person without consent.
The maximum penalty is a 20-year jail term.
The attack allegedly took place about 11.50pm on a Saturday night one month ago, on November 25, outside a Darby Street hotel.
Mr Milner was remanded in custody to face Newcastle Local Court on Sunday where he made a release application.
That was refused, however, despite his parents offering up $20,000 in surety.
Police said they had a strong case against Mr Milner, and they would have grave concerns for the safety of the community if he was released.
The alleged victim sustained injuries, and CCTV footage captured shortly after the incident shows Mr Milner taking his shirt off, the court heard.
Police describe the alleged attack as a serious sexual violence offence, opportunistic, on a person unknown to the teen.
"If he is at liberty similar offences may occur and continue to occur," Newcastle Court was told.
Police say that the incident occurred about 11.50pm on Friday, November 25.
Emergency services had been called to a hotel on Darby Street following reports a woman had been sexually assaulted.
Newcastle police moved quickly to establish a crime scene was quickly established and the area was forensically examined.
Detectives established a strike force to further investigate the circumstances and, together with the Sex Crimes Squad from the State Crime Command, executed a search warrant at a house in Merewether Heights on Saturday and arrested the 19-year-old.
Defence counsel said Mr Milner's family was well-known in the local community. His father works for defence, and Mr Milner himself is a vehicle mechanic working at a motor dealer in Wickham.
Suggested bail conditions included that Mr Milner live at home with his parents, and be allowed to travel to work and home again only, and in the company of his father.
His release application was refused. He will reappear in Newcastle Local Court via audiovisual link on Monday.
