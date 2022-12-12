A young man accused of a random and violent alleged sexual assault on a woman near a Newcastle hotel has been granted strict conditional bail.
Newcastle Local Court heard on Monday morning that if Jack Milner is convicted of a charge of aggravated sexual assault - inflict actual bodily harm - he would face certain jail time.
While the Crown argued that the prosecution case was strong, the court heard that Mr Milner was denying the charge, along with one count of intentionally choking a person.
His defence solicitor called the Crown case "weak", arguing that there was no CCTV vision or witnesses of the alleged assault.
"No disrespect ... there is one particular witness," Magistrate John Chicken responded, referring to the alleged victim.
Magistrate Chicken said there had been an unknown person's DNA on the woman's neck, which was "consistent" with an allegation Mr Milner had licked her during the alleged attack - though his DNA results were not yet part of the evidence.
"It seems to be a very strong crown case," Magistrate Chicken said.
"She makes an allegation he has forced himself on her and [she] immediately complained to three independent witnesses.
"This is said to be an unprovoked attack between a young man and a woman previously not known to him. It raises the spectre of whether this behaviour is likely to happen again in the future."
Mr Milner, a 19-year-old apprentice mechanic from Merewether, was charged at the weekend for the alleged sexual assault near the Darby Street venue just before midnight on November 25.
Magistrate Chicken on Monday granted Mr Milner bail, partly because the more serious of the two counts would have to be dealt with in the district court and it would take at least a year to go to trial if the teenager fought the charges.
As part of his bail conditions, Mr Milner will essentially be under house arrest - only allowed to leave home in the immediate company of his parents, or for work, medical or legal requirements.
He will also have to report daily to police.
Magistrate Chicken also ordered that $10,000 be deposited to the court and that a further $10,000 would be forfeit if Mr Milner breached any of his bail conditions.
He will face court again on February 2.
