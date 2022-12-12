Newcastle Herald
Jack Milner of Merewether, accused of violent sexual assault of woman in Darby Street precinct, granted bail in Newcastle Local Court

By Nick Bielby
Updated December 12 2022 - 12:31pm, first published 11:57am
Newcastle courthouse. File picture

A young man accused of a random and violent alleged sexual assault on a woman near a Newcastle hotel has been granted strict conditional bail.

