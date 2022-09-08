Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime

Anthony Nugent Fowler Street unit block shooting: pictures reveal doorway where victim was shot in the chest in 'targeted attack'

Madeline Link
By Madeline Link
September 8 2022 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

MORE THAN 24 hours after Anthony Nugent was shot point blank in the chest at his Fowler Street unit, detectives and forensics have the crime scene under strict police guard.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Madeline Link

Madeline Link

Journalist

Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.