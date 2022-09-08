MORE THAN 24 hours after Anthony Nugent was shot point blank in the chest at his Fowler Street unit, detectives and forensics have the crime scene under strict police guard.
The Herald can reveal pictures of the doorway where the 57-year-old car enthusiast was shot about 11pm on Tuesday night in a brazen killing, leaving behind his partner and dog.
As the investigation stretches into its second day, NSW Police are yet to arrest anyone in connection with the 'targeted attack' - as detectives knuckle down on their search for the killer.
At the Hamilton South apartment complex, neighbours and friends paid tribute to the man they described as a "good bloke" with flowers and cards outside his apartment.
Zane met Mr Nugent living at the Fowler Street units and said the whole ordeal has been "daunting".
"He was a good bloke, he was an honest person and very caring, he was a good bloke," he said.
"[I knew him] just from working on the cars, it was relaxing, good for the bank account and something to do here as well - there's not much to do in south.
"It's a bit daunting, it's different that's for sure - something out of the ordinary."
Neighbours described seeing people come and go from Mr Nugent's second floor apartment and police have confirmed their information leads them to believe the shooting was a 'targeted attack'.
Mr Nugent was known to police, the Herald previously reported he was wanted for traffic and property related offences in 2019.
Police have confirmed a second person was in the apartment at the time, believed to be Mr Nugent's partner, who is assisting with the investigation.
Officers have established Strike Force Alcheringa to look into the circumstances around Mr Nugent's death.
They were first called to the property about 11pm on Tuesday night, where they found Mr Nugent with a gunshot wound to the chest. He died at the scene.
Police have appealed for anyone with information or dash cam footage around the time of the shooting to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
