Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Sydney to Newcastle trains: Hunter to capital priority for high-speed rail authority

By Maeve Bannister
Updated September 8 2022 - 12:48am, first published September 7 2022 - 11:24pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Newcastle first stop as high-speed rail plans get on track

Fast trains connecting Sydney to Newcastle and Melbourne to Brisbane could be more than a pipe dream under a plan announced by the federal government.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.