Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Federal environment minister Tanya Plibersek requested to formally consider the climate impacts of Mt Pleasant mine extension

Matthew Kelly
By Matthew Kelly
Updated September 7 2022 - 9:20pm, first published 8:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Minister can't ignore Mt Pleasant's climate impact

Environment groups have demanded federal environment minister Tanya Plibersek formally consider the climate impacts of fossil fuel extraction when deciding whether to sign-off on the Mt Pleasant coal mine extension.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matthew Kelly

Matthew Kelly

Journalist

Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.