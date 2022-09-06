Second mass fish kill strikes Lake Macquarie

A second mass fish kill within a month has occurred in southern Lake Macquarie.
The Hunter Community Environment Centre said a Mannering Park resident notified it of the incident on Tuesday.
A follow-up inspection by group members revealed hundreds of dead fish mostly mullet, some bream, bat fish and whiting and a juvenile White spotted eagle ray concentrated in southern Wyee Bay.
An Environment Protection Authority spokeswoman said officers were onsite late on Tuesday collecting water and fish samples as part an investigation. The Department of Fisheries is also assisting.
An EPA investigation concluded that the incident was likely a natural event.
Water sampling, toxicity testing and analysis showed there are no significant findings of pesticides, metals or toxicity.
The sampling results for total nitrogen and total phosphorus were above the guideline values, which may indicate that disruption of sediment occurred.
"These results, along with analysis of weather conditions at the time, indicate the most likely cause of the deaths was from a combination of factors," an EPA statement issued last week said.
Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.
