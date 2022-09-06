Mt Pleasant mine expansion approved

air quality and noise impacts of the project are capable of being minimised, managed or at least compensated;

the greenhouse gas emissions for the project have been adequately estimated and are permissible in the context of the current climate change policy framework;

Opportunities exist for the applicant throughout the life of the project to deploy existing, emerging and future technologies to improve the abatement of greenhouse gas emissions;

impacts on historic heritage are capable of being managed;

any harm to Aboriginal cultural heritage can be acceptably managed through conditions of consent;

biodiversity impacts can be suitably avoided, mitigated and/or offset, including impacts to Delma vescolineata;

the Project can be managed such that it would not result in a significant impact to surface water and groundwater resources;

visual impacts associated with the Project would be generally similar to those under the existing approval and would reduce over time as a result of progressive rehabilitation;