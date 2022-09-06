Mt Pleasant mine expansion approved

The NSW Independent Planning Commission has conditionally approved the Mount Pleasant Optimisation Project near Muswellbrook.
MACH Energy sought approval to extend the mine's life by 22 years to the end of 2048. It also sought to deepen part of the open cut mining area, allowing for the extraction of approximately 444 million tonnes of run-of-mine coal over the life of the mine.
Advertisement
The Project would also increase the existing approved extraction rates from 10.5 to 21 million tonnes per annum of run-of-mine coal.
READ MORE:
The commission said on Wednesday that it had granted conditional consent for the project.
In its Statement of Reasons for Decision the commission found the application should be approved, subject to strict conditions including:
The Department of Planning and Environment completed its assessment of the application in May and recommended to the Commission that the Project be approved.
A three-member commission panel inspectyed the site and hosted a two-day Public Hearing in July.
The Commission received 689 submissions in support of the Application, 251 objections, 20 comments and 80 emailed submissions.
IN THE NEWS:
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Newcastle Herald website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.
Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.