Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Discovery of new legless lizard species delays determination of MACH Energy's Mount Pleasant mine expansion plan

Matthew Kelly
By Matthew Kelly
Updated August 24 2022 - 3:57am, first published 1:41am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Hunter Valley Delma (Delma vescolineata). Picture: The Australian Museum.

The NSW Independent Planning Commission has delayed its determination on the Mount Pleasant mine expansion following the discovery of a new, possibly threatened species of lizard.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matthew Kelly

Matthew Kelly

Journalist

Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.