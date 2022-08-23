POLICE are investigating whether a fire caused by a "small flaming object" thrown through a window at Kurri Kurri Hospital is linked to a spate of problems at the site.
The Newcastle Herald understands cars and fleet vehicles parked at the hospital in the past few weeks have had tyres slashed, windows smashed, and number plates stolen. At least one car has been set on fire, with the incidents mainly happening at night.
Firefighters were called to the hospital early Friday morning after a "flaming" object was thrown through the window of the Community Health Building at the Lang Street facility.
"It is certainly being treated as suspicious," Chief Inspector Michael Gorman, officer in charge of Cessnock Police Station, said.
"This is one of a series of incidents that has happened around the hospital in the past month or so.
"It is certainly cause for concern. We're not ruling anything out, but we're looking at all options as to whether they are isolated incidents or whether there are any links between them.
"We are certainly in discussion with the management of the hospital to ensure the safety of the workers and anyone that goes there."
The local health district says it is in the process of installing additional CCTV surveillance and has since increased security patrols in response to the incidents.
A spokesperson confirmed staff who normally work in the Community Health building had been temporarily moved to work out of another area of the hospital.
Hunter Valley Police District detectives are looking at CCTV footage in the area and speaking to nearby local residents to investigate the ongoing problems at the site.
"We are increasing patrols in the area to have a visible presence to keep an eye out for anything out of the ordinary and/or discourage people from doing the wrong thing to begin with," Chief Inspector Gorman said.
Anyone with information that could help with the investigation is being asked to contact Crime Stoppers.
A Hunter New England Health spokesperson said the health district was working with NSW Police following "a number" of recent incidents at Kurri Kurri Hospital.
There had been no staff or patients present in the Community Health Building at the time of the fire on Friday morning.
"We can assure the community they can continue to receive safe and appropriate care at the hospital," he said.
"Staff who work in the Community Health Building have been temporarily relocated while the building is assessed for safety and what remediation may be required. This does not affect the delivery of services to the community."
Anita Beaumont is a health and general news reporter at the Newcastle Herald.
