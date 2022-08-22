Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Health

Uber Health now available in Newcastle and Hunter to get patients to appointments after service launches in Australia

August 22 2022 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Uber. Generic.

"UBER Health" has launched in Australia, with health services in the Hunter now able to organise transport for vulnerable patients to get to and from routine appointments.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Health
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.