CONSTRUCTION watchdogs will target major building defects, non-compliance and safety at new residential apartments across Newcastle in a two-day blitz.
NSW Fair Trading, SafeWork NSW and the NSW Builder Commissioner will undertake "Anytime, Anywhere" inspections on multi-unit residential blocks that are under construction or recently completed for early signs of problems.
The inspections are part of the state government's commitment to ensuring safe and compliant building standards in regional NSW, Department of Customer Services building and construction compliance director Matthew Whitton said.
"There has been an increase in the construction of multi-storey apartment buildings in the Newcastle region," Mr Whitton said.
"These inspections help ensure people in regional areas have access to safe and compliant dwellings.
"The community should have confidence developers are being held to account for poor work such as waterproofing, fire safety and defective construction that can cause huge headaches financially and emotionally for consumers down the track."
It comes in the midst of the city's development boom, with apartment blocks going up at a rapid rate along the Honeysuckle foreshore and central carparks on Bull Street earmarked for a tower of apartments and another for senior living.
At least 100 buyers at Wickham Park's Neufort development remain in limbo after the company behind the development went into receivership - as property industry leaders argue labour and material costs are putting added pressure on Hunter construction companies.
Significant reforms to the building and construction industry are hoped to improve the design and construction of apartment blocks - with the introduction of a five-star system to rate builders, certifiers and developers.
Builders will need a minimum of three stars out of five to be deemed trustworthy.
NSW Building Commissioner David Chandler said the state's Residential Apartment Building (Compliance and Enforcement Powers) Act has also transformed industry practices to deliver more trustworthy buildings.
"If defects are found, they have to be addressed under the law," he said.
"NSW Fair Trading can order a builder to immediately rectify defects or even stop work until the defects are repaired."
In addition to building defects and compliance, SafeWork NSW inspectors will assess work health and safety compliance on building sites and address any issues that affect worker safety.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
