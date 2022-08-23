Maitland man's case of alleged of speargun carjacking reaches court

A MAN accused of trying to hijack two different cars while armed with a spear gun during a police car chase at Tenambit on Monday remains behind bars.
Luke Jurak, 36, who was remanded in custody after his arrest, did not appear in Maitland Local Court this morning and did not make an application to be released on bail.
Police were called to O'Hearn Street in Tenambit about 11.30am on Monday, August 22, following reports of a brawl.
When officers attached to Port Stephens-Hunter Police District arrived, they allegedly found Mr Jurak armed with a speargun. They say he immediately took off in a Holden Commodore Statesman sedan with Queensland number plates.
During the car chase which followed, police say Mr Jurak rammed a caged police vehicle and they ended the pursuit due to safety concerns.
Police were called to Melbourne Street, East Maitland, a short time later where the Holden had reportedly lost control.
After abandoning the alleged get away vehicle, police say Mr Jurak then used the spear gun to threaten the drivers of two other vehicles in attempted car jackings.
The first alleged target was a Kia Cerrato being driven by a female who he is also accused of assaulting.
The second alleged carjacking target was a Volkswagon Tiguan occupied by a male and female.
The Commodore was later found parked at the rear of a unit block on Newcastle Street, where officers forced their way into a unit to arrest Mr Jurak.
He was taken to Raymond Terrace Police Station and charged with affray, police pursuit - not stop - drive dangerously, and two counts of aggravated assault with intent to take/drive motor vehicle - armed with weapon.
Maitland Court heard that Mr Jurak, of East Maitland, remains in custody at Raymond Terrace, where he was refused bail on the basis of his criminal history, which is described as "moderate" but including drugs, property and weapons offences.
More charges may yet be laid against, the court heard, and the matter was being referred to the Director of Public Prosecutions to be dealt with at district-court level.
