RECKON it's cold this morning where you are? Count yourself lucky.
A thick crop of snow has dusted Barrington Tops, offering those bold enough to brave a chilly drive in the dark a glimpse of a winter wonderland in the early hours of Wednesday.
It is one of several parts of Australia to receive snowfall as a cold snap drives down temperatures.
Members of the Barrington Tops Snow Chasers social media group reported between 20 and 30 centimetres around the Polblu area, with 10 centimetres at the lower dingo gate.
Group administrator Steven Oliver, who made the trek, described it as a "nice dump of snow" overnight.
The carpet of white was thick enough in places for children to form snow angels.
Rob B, a Barrington Tops Snow Chasers moderator who made the early-morning trip as well, said the frosty reception was always worthwhile.
"[It's] cold but awesome as always when you're the first to travel the roads," he said.
"There's a couple of good snow drifts and snow all the way down to almost Moonan Brook."
Aussie Ark, the conservation operation based about 1350 metres above sea level, said their Tasmanian devils awoke to a winter wonderland.
"Despite the snow and ice, the team are already out braving the cold to continue providing the best care to our wildlife," operations manager Dean Reid said.
"Most of our animals are incredibly use to the chilly weather. Species like the Tasmanian Devil and Eastern Quoll especially love this weather - it's like a slice of Tasmania."
The necessary combination of cold and moisture appears unlikely to deliver a similar-sized dumping again this week, although there is the potential for a dusting.
Partly cloudy conditions are forecast in Barrington Tops on Thursday, with the mercury expected to shiver down to a low of -3 degrees.
A shower or two is forecast on Friday, when the low is expected to reach 0 degrees.
In Newcastle showers are expected to ease on Wednesday, with an 80 per cent chance of some rain in the morning before an expected mostly sunny afternoon.
Surf conditions are also expected to be hazardous, making coastal activities including rock fishing, swimming and surfing dangerous.
Police have this year warned those headed into the Tops to take precautions and prepare for the trip, with icy roads and four-wheel drive conditions making the trip less than straightforward.
Some campers have also been left in the lurch after having gear stolen in the remote area.
Matt began his Newcastle Herald career as a cadet in 2009. He is a Walkley nominated reporter who has covered councils, police and general news rounds across the Upper Hunter, Port Stephens, Maitland, Lake Macquarie, Cessnock and Newcastle.
