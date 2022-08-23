Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Newcastle Knights utility Phoenix Crossland hoping to shore up deal for 2023 in coming weeks

MM
By Max McKinney
Updated August 23 2022 - 9:02am, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Off-contract Newcastle utility Phoenix Crossland would "love to stay" at the Knights beyond this season but admits his future may lie elsewhere.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Max McKinney

Journalist at Newcastle Herald

Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, reporting on local government and transport. He is covering the Newcastle Knights in 2022, along with local sport.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.