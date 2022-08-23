Off-contract Newcastle utility Phoenix Crossland would "love to stay" at the Knights beyond this season but admits his future may lie elsewhere.
One of only a few Knights yet to lock-in a deal for 2023, Crossland enters Newcastle's two remaining games against the Gold Coast and Cronulla in the NRL shop window.
"It's a big end to the year for me to put myself in a good position to get a good opportunity somewhere, whether that's here or somewhere else," Crossland said on Tuesday.
"I'd love to stay, but these next two games I just need to put my best foot forward and create some opportunities.
"I'm hoping to get something sorted in the next couple of weeks."
Crossland was in a similar situation this time last year. The 22-year-old was one of the last Knights to ink a deal for 2022, signing only a season-long contract in October.
A New Zealand-born playmaker who grew up on the Central Coast, Crossland has proved a handy back-up half and utility since debuting in 2019, playing 33 games.
But he might be squeezed out of the club given there are only a few spots left in next season's top-30 roster.
Potentially working in his favour to be retained is five-eighth Anthony Milford's departure for the Dolphins and his development as a utility, rather than a starting half.
"Milf is leaving next year but I've learnt a lot off Milf," Crossland said. "It does open up a spot there hopefully in the spine for next year, but for me it's really about nailing these next two weeks."
Crossland's future at the Knights could hinge on whether the club secures an experienced half, and if there are other player movements.
The Knights have been linked to Wests Tigers halfback Luke Brooks all year, and have also signed Huddersfield talent Will Pryce, a 19-year-old playmaker, for the 2024 season.
Crossland, who spent a couple of years as Mitchell Pearce's understudy, said his preferred position was in the halves but he had enjoyed the utility role this season.
The Erina Eagles junior has featured in 17 of Newcastle's 22 games. He started the year as the bench utility when hooker Jayden Brailey was out injured, assisting then No. 9 Chris Randall with the dummy-half duties.
But he has maintained the utility role since Brailey returned and appears the preferred No. 14, used as a ball-playing lock at times due to Kurt Mann's absence.
Crossland trained alongside Adam Clune and Jake Clifford in the preseason, but they ultimately started the year as the halves.
When their form began to dip, Crossland got an opportunity at halfback for two games but he fell further down the pecking order when the club recruited Milford mid-year.
Rather than kick stones, he embraced Milford's arrival as an opportunity to learn from another experienced campaigner and turned his attention back to the utility role.
"My main role in the team at the moment is that 14 role - whenever I get on I need to do a job wherever it is," Crossland said, speaking before visiting students at Hamilton North Public School with Tex Hoy on Tuesday.
"This year has been a really good year for me. It sort of suits me that 14 role and I've really been loving it."
Crossland played 47 minutes in Newcastle's 28-22 loss to Canberra on Sunday, one of his longest stints off the bench this season.
He will wear the No.14 jersey again this Sunday when the Knights face the Titans at CBus Super Stadium on the Gold Coast.
"You need to be ready no matter what time you get in the game, but it was good to get out there early and try my best to make an impact, which is mainly my role in the team," he said.
"To bring energy and create something for the boys when I get on, which is something I think I'm doing pretty well at."
After a solid debut against the Raiders, 19-year-old centre Krystian Mapapalangi has been named to back-up against the Titans.
Knights coach Adam O'Brien has opted for Mapapalangi ahead of Enari Tuala, who was dropped last week after being late to the team bus the week prior.
Prop Daniel Saifiti has been named despite missing Sunday's loss with COVID-19. Tyson Frizell, who pulled out only minutes before kick-off due to a rib injury, will also return.
Newcastle haven't beaten the Titans at Cbus Super Stadium since 2015, losing the past six meetings.
The Knights claimed a 38-12 win over the struggling outfit at McDonald Jones Stadium in July.
Now placed 15th, the Titans have lost nine of 11 at home this season.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, reporting on local government and transport. He is covering the Newcastle Knights in 2022, along with local sport.
