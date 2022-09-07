A GUNSHOT that left a Hamilton South man dead on Tuesday night rang out across unit blocks in Fowler Street, shocking neighbours from their sleep around 11pm.
This morning, the neighbourhood woke to a swarm of officers and forensic teams combing the complex for clues into what police believe was a "targeted attack".
Police said emergency services were called to a property in Fowler Street at 11pm on Tuesday to reports of shots fired.
On arrival at the scene officers found a 57-year-old man with a gunshot wound. Paramedics attempted to save the man, but he died at the scene.
A crime scene has been established and the State Crime Command will now investigate the circumstances leading up to the incident.
Forensic officers were on site on Wednesday morning as the area remained cordoned off.
Zoe has lived at the Hamilton South apartments for about two years. She described the 57-year-old victim, who she knew as Anthony, as "generous" and a "good bloke". "
"We weren't aware until we came out this morning that it's someone we know, one of our neighbours," she said.
"He was such a good bloke, he was just here the other day working on his car here, spraying the wheels and doing the mags up.
"For me this is shocking, it's a whole community and we'll all be affected, there will be a ripple effect."
Zoe described hearing a loud bang about 11pm, which she thought was a car backfiring or one of the boys in the complex "letting off bungers" - so she didn't think much of it.
According to the people that live there, loud disruptions at all times of the day and night aren't unusual on Fowler Street.
"I went back to sleep and woke up about 1am and saw bright lights out the front, I thought it had to be the cops but you try not to get involved or stickybeak," Zoe said.
"I feel for his dog who's lost her daddy, and the other lady involved his partner, who's been crying.
"He was generous and funny ... he was quite passionate and always tinkering on his car."
On the other side of the crime scene, Margaret, Sarah and Grahame reported hearing one gunshot around 11pm.
Margaret was in her lounge room at the time.
"I heard a big bang, I swore and said, 'what the hell was that?' and then I realised it was a gunshot," she said.
"We came from domestic violence not to be put into a violent situation, so we were both shaken up by that.
"It's terrible living here."
Grahame has lived in the area for about 17 years and said verbal altercations around the unit complex had started to escalate, but he wasn't sure if it had anything to do with the shooting.
"I thought it was just the neighbourhood again, I've been here 17 years and I've seen it all over the years," he said.
"You become desensitised, you have to, to get to sleep."
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
