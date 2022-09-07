"It's really important in healthcare to have a centre of excellence," she said. "Even though that centre will be in Newcastle, what that means is if I'm a nurse down in Cooma and I'm really worried about someone, it then provides you with that clinical network to know that everybody that will be working at the centre will be absolute professionals and at the top of their field. So it not only becomes a referral service but an educational service for other clinicians right around the state."