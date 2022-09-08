A POLICE strike force investigation an alleged Lake Macquarie public place shooting and home invasion has charged a third man, who will face a Hunter court on Friday.
Officers arrested a 47-year-old man at a Nowra correctional centre on Wednesday as part of the inquiries connected to a 24-year-old woman presenting at hospital with leg and head lacerations on March 8.
It is alleged two men tried to force entry to her Edgeworth home and slashed her with a machete, police said.
Officers attended the Laurel Avenue home and commenced inquiries that evolved in the Robbery and Serious Crime Squad's Strike Force Jigsaw.
Another police team, Strike Force Undola, began looking at a shooting at a car park in Arnott Street about 9.10pm on April 8 before initial investigations led detectives to believe the incidents were linked "and allegedly involved members of the Nomads outlaw motorcycle gang".
A 27-year-old man suffered gunshot wounds to his right leg in the Arnott Street incident.
He was taken to the John Hunter Hospital for treatment.
Two men, a 42-year-old and a 27-year-old, have been charged for alleged involvement in the incidents. Both remain before the courts.
The 47-year-old man arrested in the Nowra prison has been charged with 10 offences.
They include special aggravated break and enter commit serious indictable offence, fire firearm in or near public place, discharge firearm intend cause grievous bodily harm, possess unauthorised firearm, and knowingly direct activities of criminal group.
He was remanded into custody and will face Toronto Local Court on Friday.
Matt began his Newcastle Herald career as a cadet in 2009. He is a Walkley nominated reporter who has covered councils, police and general news rounds across the Upper Hunter, Port Stephens, Maitland, Lake Macquarie, Cessnock and Newcastle. Now his focus is on digital storytelling and breaking news.
