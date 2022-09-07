AS FORENSIC investigators continue to comb the scene where a man was fatally shot in the chest, detectives have turned their attention to the public for information about who killed the 57-year-old victim in the doorway of his apartment on Tuesday night.
Police have revealed there was a second person in the apartment when the man was shot, who they have said is assisting with the investigation.
The person who was in the apartment made the initial report to Triple Zero, and was unharmed in the attack, according to police.
Newcastle City Police District Commander Superintendent Tracy Chapman said detectives have established Strike Force Alcheringa to investigate what they believe to be a 'targeted attack'.
"Police arrived and located a man with a gunshot wound and he died at the scene, at what point in time he was declared deceased I can't confirm," she said.
"Police have a number of leads as part of the investigation and we will continue to follow those inquiries.
"At this point in time we are looking at a single gunshot wound. He was shot in the chest."
A large number of police spent much of Wednesday canvassing the area, talking to residents and searching the apartment complex for evidence.
Officers checked bins, looked through nearby garden beds and spent a significant amount of time gathering evidence near the entry to the unit complex where the victim was shot.
Police would not confirm whether large tyre tracks outside the apartment, leading to the entry, were believed to be connected to the shooting.
Superintendent Chapman urged members of the public with dash cam footage or those who may have witnessed anything unusual near Fowler Street between 10:30pm and 11:30pm on Tuesday night to come forward.
She said that while the victim has been formally identified, police would not disclose the man's name, who neighbours described as a "good bloke" they knew as Anthony.
"Police are still making inquiries in relation to the path the offender took when he left the scene," Superintendent Chapman said.
"There's nothing to suggest there's any concern around safety for other residents, at this point in time we believe it's likely to be a targeted approach.
"At the end of the day we are always concerned about making sure we keep the community safe and we will do everything we can to ensure that occurs."
Members of the public with information are urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or their local police station.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
