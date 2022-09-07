HUNTER World War II veteran Alf Carpenter passed away on Wednesday, aged 105.
Tributes have been flowing in on social media for the well-loved veteran, who was believed to be the oldest to participate in the Sydney Anzac Day march this year.
A member of the Merewether Hamilton Adamstown RSL Sub Branch, Mr Carpenter served in the 2/4th Australian Infantry Battalion and saw action around the Mediterranean and New Guinea.
"He will be missed by his fellow members of the RSL and we extend our condolences to his family and friends," RSL NSW said on social media.
"At the going down of the sun and in the morning, we will remember them. Lest we forget."
Merewether Mackerals, where Mr Carpenter had been a member for more than 40 years, also said goodbye to their "oldest Mackeral".
"Alf was a big personality at the Mackerels and loved his Sundays for over 40 years with the Mackerels. Alf loved to tell his stories or recite a poem," the social media post said.
"We will miss you Alf RIP."
Ethan Hamilton started as a digital/ print journalist with the Newcastle Herald in 2021 after interning with ACM's Voice of Real Australia/ Forgotten River podcast. He is from a small town in the Upper Hunter and has lived in Newcastle since beginning university in 2017. Twitter: @ethanjham
