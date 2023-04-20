Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Man dead after being hit by two cars on Pacific Highway near Wyong

Updated April 21 2023 - 7:48am, first published 7:41am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Man dead after being hit by two cars on Pacific Highway
Man dead after being hit by two cars on Pacific Highway

A man has died after being hit by two cars on the Central Coast.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.