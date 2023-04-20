Man dead after being hit by two cars on Pacific Highway

A man has died after being hit by two cars on the Central Coast.
Emergency crews were called to the Pacific Highway at Kanwal, near Wyong, just before 7.30pm on Thursday following reports a pedestrian had been struck.
Despite the efforts of first responders, the man died at the scene.
He is yet to be formally identified but believed to be aged in his 50s.
The drivers of both vehicles - an 18-year-old man and a 21-year-old man - were uninjured and were taken to hospital for mandatory testing.
A crime scene was established, and officers from Tuggerah Lakes Police District have commenced investigations into the circumstances surrounding the crash.
A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.
